Woman arrested for killing and eating wild animals in Cambodia

New Delhi: A woman called Ah Lin Tuch and her husband Phoun Raty have shot videos featuring the young woman skinning an endangered fishing cat, a large lizard and several protected species of birds to make money by posting them on YouTube

In the video, the woman can be seen grilling the animals on a campfire and eating them in the jungle near their home in Phnom Penh.

The video received flak as soon as it went viral.

The country's Ministry of Environment had launched a manhunt for the couple and soon the couple appeared before the court admitting their crime and apologising for 'destroying the wildlife'.

Thead of the Environment Ministry's General Directorate for Administration of Nature Conservation and Protection, Chea Sam Arng, told Daily Mail: 'We are now in the process of taking legal action against them while the working group is preparing a report on the matter.