हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Python stuck in car

Woman opens her car's hood only to find a python stuck inside-See pics

Sometimes when your car stops running properly, it is not always the engine's fault, a reptile stuck in your car's engine can also disrupt the functioning. This woman pulled over because her SUV wasn't running properly, opened the hood and was stunned to find a large snake in the engine compartment. 

Woman opens her car&#039;s hood only to find a python stuck inside-See pics
Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Sometimes when your car stops running properly, it is not always the engine's fault, a reptile stuck in your car's engine can also disrupt the functioning. This woman pulled over because her SUV wasn't running properly, opened the hood and was stunned to find a large snake in the engine compartment. 

Omro Police Departement has narrated the incident on their Facebook page.

"You just never know what will happen on patrol in Omro. On Wednesday at 6:50 PM we were called to a motorist assist. The driver pulled over because her SUV was running strangely, opened the hood and was stunned to find a large snake in the engine compartment. The serpentine belt was thrown off which explains the vehicle not running properly. The reptile appears to be a python but we aren’t completely sure what type yet. Officer Peeters from Omro and Lieutenant Sauriol from Winneconne are seen in the photo attempting to get the snake out. Lt Sauriol had a good grasp on it but they are incredibly strong!
Winnebago County Dispatch was able to reach someone in Menasha who specializes in snakes. We are still on scene waiting for the slithering serpent to be freed.
The snake has been identified as a Ball Python (originally thought to be Burmese). It worked its way between the engine and the skid plate. 
Chad Pugh with Expert Towing is on his way to lift the SUV for us.
The reluctant reptile is alive and well, just tired and scared.
Thanks to Steve Keller for driving from Menasha to get the snake out. Steve does educational programs and also provides rescue and adoption services for snakes. See photo attached."

Well, we can only imagine how scary the situation must have been. So the next time you park your car in a shady area, don't forget to check all the compartments because you never know who will wide there to surprise you.

Tags:
Python stuck in caromro police departmentcar hoodSnakeball python

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close