Woman orders food from KFC just so delivery driver would kill the spider at her house

To make sure that her plan does not go for a toss, Demi Sweeney reached out to the Deliveroo customer service with her request.

A 22-year-old criminology student in Bournemouth, England had the fright of her life when she found a spider in her house. Not knowing how to get rid of it, she thought of ordering food. Why food? Because she was hoping that the delivery guy who would come home to give her food would take help her in getting rid of the spider too! 

To make sure that her plan does not go for a toss and that the food is ordered for nothing, Demi Sweeney reached out to the Deliveroo customer service. In her message, she wrote: "Hello (sounds silly but I have a serious question) I have a huge phobia of spiders, there's one in the corridor." She added asking that if she orders the food, can the driver help her get rid of the spider.

In a cheeky response, the customer service replied that she could get in touch with the driver but he may be more afraid of spiders than her. 

She then ordered from KFC and wrote about her 'big problem' in the delivery notes section. She wrote, "I have spoken to Deliveroo customer service, please can you help to remove a spider for me."

When the driver reached with the order around 20 minutes later, Sweeney ran down the stairs to open the door. She rushed past the spider with a roll of tissue paper in her hand and pleaded with the driver to help her out.

The driver laughed and said he too was scared of spiders. But when Demi kept asking for help, he agreed to help her. He then told her where it was and handed him the tissue roll. He eventually flushed the spider down the toilet. After which the scared girl did not even use the toilet for the rest of the day.

Calling him a real-life hero, she tweeted: "My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider..
Joe @Deliveroo @DeliverooHelp you are an actual LIFESAVER." 

Deliveroo also responded to the tweet saying: "What a guy! Great to see Joe could lend a helping hand - we hope nobody got stung! We'll drop you a DM you shortly so we can give Joe the praise he deserves."

Demi said she thanked him around 50 times while she kept saying it was so funny.

