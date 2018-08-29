हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiki challenge

Woman pilot takes up Kiki challenge, gets off a moving plane—Watch

Well, even we needed a minute to catch our breaths after this! 

Woman pilot takes up Kiki challenge, gets off a moving plane—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

We all remember Rachel Greene's dialogue 'I got off the plane' from the last episode of the iconic TV show 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'. While Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) got off the plane back in the year 2004 to unite with her lover Ross, we are in 2018 now and getting off the plane for a lover is just too mainstream! A surprising video has been doing rounds on the internet in which a young female pilot is seen getting off a moving plane to take up the famous and controversial Kiki challenge. Yep, looks like the Kiki fever is still on!

The video has been shared on Twitter. Check it out here:

Well, even we needed a minute to catch our breaths after this! Several people all around the globe have taken up the Kiki challenge. A few days ago, three young men performed the Kiki challenge in front of a moving train and an ambulance. They were then ordered to clean the Vasai railway station for three days by the Vasai Railway Court. Police from several states have cautioned people against taking the Kiki challenge since it poses a danger to their lives as well as that of others.

The Kiki song is by popular singer Drake and is released by the title 'In my feelings'.

Tags:
Kiki challengekiki challenge pilotwoman pilot kiki challengewoman pilot gets off plane

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close