Woman tells boyfriend she loves 'topless' Jeff Goldblum, gets actor's painting on birthday

London: In an extremely sweet gesture, a man presented a topless painting of Jeff Goldblum to his girlfriend. Scarlett Simmons was floored by the act as there was an endearing story behind it. She had told her boyfriend on their first date that her favourite film was Jurassic Park. She had also told him of her wish to have a painting of Jeff Goldblum lying on a table half-shirtless.

The Independent reported that Scarlett took to Reddit to share her story and this is what she wrote on the website:

On our first date, I jokingly told my boyfriend I loved Jeff Goldblum’s half-shirtless scene in Jurassic Park so much, I wished I had a giant painting of it. Four months later on my birthday, he gave me this painting.

In October of 2015, he and I were sitting together on his couch on our first date, just trying to get to know each other. He asked me what my favourite movie was, and I told him, ‘Jurassic Park. I wish I had a giant painting of that scene where Jeff Goldblum is lying on a table half-shirtless, looking all majestic. It gets me every time’.

We both laughed at the joke and continued with our date. I don’t think we ever really mentioned the joke again. My birthday is in February and unbeknownst to me, Huxley had asked our mutual friend, Tim Kelly, who’s an extremely talented artist, to paint the picture I had joked about on our first date.

I think he started the painting in January and managed to complete it the night before my birthday.