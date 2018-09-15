Woman who wrote 'How to Murder Your Husband' charged with murdering her husband

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: A self-published romance author named Nancy Crampton Brophy has been charged with murdering her husband, reports theguardian.com. According to the report, Nancy, 68 was arrested a week ago for killing her husband Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute in the USA. The report also reveals that Nancy is the author of a series of novels about 'wrong' love affairs and has also written a blog post with the title 'How to Murder Your Husband'.

Nancy's husband, Daniel, was alone on June 2 when he was shot. There were no obvious suspects, says the report.

After her husband's death, Nancy took to Facebook to share the 'sad news'. She wrote, “I have sad news to relate. My husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy was killed yesterday morning. For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now.”

In November 2011, Brophy had written a blogpost titled 'How to Murder Your Husband.

While the blog post has been deleted, theguardian.com reports that its introduction read the following, “As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure. After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my color.”

The blog post also read, “I find it is easier to wish people dead than to actually kill them. I don’t want to worry about blood and brains splattered on my walls. And really, I’m not good at remembering lies. But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough.”

