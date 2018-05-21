Yanny or Laurel - This audio clip is breaking the internet - Check it out

Mumbai: The internet never falls short of things that are incredibly puzzling, bizarre or spellbinding. Here's the latest thing that has gone viral on social media. A 4-second long audio clip has made people go crazy. But what is that people are hearing?

There are two answers - to some people, it sounds Yanny and to others, it is Laurel. Don't believe it?

Listen to the audio-clip posted by a Twitter user:

Here's people's reaction:

I don’t care what anybody says…IT’S LAUREL! #laureloryanny — Froggy (@froggyradio) 16 May 2018

#laureloryanny Laurel allllll day long! Who’s with me!? — Kirk Norcross (@kirk_official) 17 May 2018

It’s Laurel, and if you hear otherwise, you have to get your ears checked. #LaurelOrYanny — Mr. N (@MrNowicki) 16 May 2018

I hear Yanny, what do you hear? Let me know. #laureloryanny — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) 20 May 2018

If you hear ‘laurel’ and not ‘yanny’ then I don’t trust you #laureloryanny — Nusrat (@Nusratxo) 16 May 2018

We don't really know if it is an illusion or something else. But it is amazing that the same audio clip sounds different to different people. This has divided users on the internet with both the sets of people claiming to be correct.

Just like the dress that surfaced online in 2013, which gave wind to the debate whether it`s gold and white or blue and black, the two seemingly unrelated words Yanny and Laurel have been buzzing the internet.

The audio became viral after being shared on Reddit on Sunday by a user named Roland Camry. Within a day, it started spreading on social media like a wildfire. In the video, one can hear a male operator saying one word, Yanny or Laurel.

