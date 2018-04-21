Yeh akkha India jaanta hai, hum tumpe marta hai: Amazon woos its customer in style, leaves her in splits

New Delhi: Showing its witty side, Amazon India nailed it when it responded to a customer who told the online shopping portal that she was looking for a soulmate and if they could help her with it.

A Twitter user, called Aditii posted on the micro-blogging site - "Hi @amazonIN, you call yourself the biggest e-commerce website in the world, but even after browsing for hours, I can't find what I need."

Amazon Help replied to her asking - "We're actively working towards understanding the needs of our customers and plan to expand our listings. Could you let us know the product that you're looking for on our website?"

To which she said - "Bas ek sanam chahiye aashiqui ke liye (Need need a partner to love). Not being the one to back off, the shopping portal replied with a song from a Bollywood film- "Yeh akkha India jaanta hai, hum tumpe marta hai, dil kya cheez hai janam apni jaan tere naam karta hai." (The whole India knows we are crazy about you, what is a heart, I can give my life for you."

The reply left the girl in splits.

The song is from a 1992 film 'Jaan Tere Naam' and has been sung by Kumar Sanu. The film starred Ronit Roy and Farheen.