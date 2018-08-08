हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Young boy in wheelchair shows love for his country by standing up for the national anthem—Watch

A Facebook user shared the video on the social media platform. 

Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Wherever there is love, anything is possible! A video of a young boy struggling to stand up for the national anthem has grabbed the attention of netizens. The boy, who is in a wheelchair and has to use leg-braces is struggling to stand for the national anthem in the video. The heartwarming clip is 30-seconds long and depicts the boy's love for his country. 

A Facebook user by the name of  Leah Norris shared the video on the social media platform. The caption of the video is, “One of the most touching things I’ve ever seen tonight! This young man was struggling to stand for the anthem as he had braces on both legs with his Dad patting his back in support of helping him. You may or may not agree and that’s your choice. But this goes to show that If he can stand for his country, so can you. I’m not sure who this boy or his family is, or if it’ll ever reach them again. But his parents are raising a fine young man.”

Well, we surely are stunned by the boy's dedication! Heartiest wishes to his parents for raising a strong, and compassionate man!

As per a report in Fox 17, the boy is 10-year-old and the incident took place at a Tennessee fair in USA. 

"Very proud very proud to see him do that that makes me feel really good especially through the stuff he’s been through and he still wanted to do that that’s amazing to me," Stephen Price, the boy's father, told Fox 17

