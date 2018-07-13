हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral Videos

Young Pakistani man dances like there's no tomorrow at a Karachi mall, video goes viral - Watch

The video shared by Baig on Facebook has garnered over 6.8 million views. 

Young Pakistani man dances like there&#039;s no tomorrow at a Karachi mall, video goes viral - Watch

Mumbai: The video of a young Pakistani man dancing to a Punjabi song at a mall in Karachi has gone viral. The video is not an ordinary one, because of the young man, Mehroz Baig's swag will leave you spellbound. 

The video shared by Baig on Facebook has garnered over 6.8 million views. 

Dressed in a formal baby pink shirt and black trousers, Baig who also sported glasses was dancing to a song titled Laung Laachi at Hyperstar mall.

Watch the video embedded below:

Going by the caption on the post, it is apparent that the dance performance was a result of a dare. 

His facebook posts prove that Baig, who is a student, loves dancing and he does it like a pro.
Many people who watched his video appreciated his dancing.
Check out some of the comments here:
"Dua E Zahra Awesome really appreciate your guts haters gonna hate but u stopped everyone to watch your dance whether live or whether recorded (sic)."

"Timna Heerah Pearly I LOVE IT! And what makes this even more awesome is the Swedish flag hanging right above him
Keep shining boy, love from Sweden (sic)."

Anum Jawad Riaz - Hahaha Gosh ur dance is so much amazing love ur expressions too hat off to you seriously mujhe aisa dare milta mein bagh jati (sic)."

Mahak Nabeel - Such positive dance... ur smile and happiness made it awesome.. great dancing... good job.. best is how everybody around is happy.. shows everybody wants to be happy..(sic)."

Saman Faheem - Amazing! This is the best thing I have seen today! Keep it up! 

HaMza Shahzad - Chaaa gae ho boy ... great confidence.. i wish i had that confidence too.. but not in dance... baki that aunti’s shrmili smile at backside .. hyeeee   or baba g ka dance  kamal ho gya broO..

Fahad Bashir - Well done Mehroz Baig this type of things are very rear in Pakistan so keep it up at least all people around u enjoy a lot keep it up

Zeeshan Qazi - Keep it up Mehroz Baig... You have the spirit, the will and the courage to make a positive impact in a very dull world filled with very foolish judgmental scoundrels. Be their scourge, and make haters and bullies learn a lesson in humility. Your life, your rules.

Tags:
Viral VideosPakistani man dancingPakistani viral videoMehroz BaigMehroz Baig videoMehroz Baig danceLaung LaachiPunjabi songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close