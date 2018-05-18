हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WATCH: Woman brutally beaten up on busy street by in-laws, dies

A woman was brutally hit by baseball bats and iron rods by her brothers-in-law and nephews

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old woman died after she was brutally beaten up by her brother-in-law's sons, in broad daylight on a busy stretch of road. The incident took place in east Delhi's Jagatpuri on Wednesday morning.

 

The deceased, Farida was attacked after she intervened during a quarrel between her husband Haider and her brothers-in-law and their sons, said the police.

A woman was brutally hit by baseball bats and iron rods by her brothers-in-law and nephews. She was later rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police later arrested one of the brothers-in-law. The others are absconding, they added.

With agency inputs

