2 dead, 3 injured in blast inside Trinamool office in West Midnapore

Midnapore: Two Trinamool Congress workers died and three others were injured following an explosion inside party office in West Midnapore district.

The incident took place in the TMC office building in Makarampur village, Narayangarh Tehsil, on Thursday morning.

West Bengal: A blast has occurred at TMC party office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district. One party worker dead, 5 injured. A police team is present at the spot. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Agg3HC3o5h — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018

According to emerging reports, another person is in critical condition.

A meeting was scheduled to take place at the TMC party office on Thursday. The explosion took place after party cadres opened the doors of the office in the morning.

Injured have been admitted to Midnapore Medical College.

A police team has reached the spot and investigation is underway.