2 dead, 3 injured in blast inside Trinamool office in West Midnapore

An investigation is underway.

Midnapore: Two Trinamool Congress workers died and three others were injured following an explosion inside party office in West Midnapore district.

The incident took place in the TMC office building in Makarampur village, Narayangarh Tehsil, on Thursday morning.

According to emerging reports, another person is in critical condition. 

A meeting was scheduled to take place at the TMC party office on Thursday. The explosion took place after party cadres opened the doors of the office in the morning.

Injured have been admitted to Midnapore Medical College.

A police team has reached the spot and investigation is underway.

