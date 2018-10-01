हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

1 killed, 2 injured in clash in West Bengal

The incident happened at Canning bus stand under the jurisdiction of Canning police station.

Representational Image

Canning: One person was killed and two others received bullet injuries after a clash broke out between two groups in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at Canning bus stand under the jurisdiction of Canning police station.

Trouble began after the two groups, belonging to the same party, clashed at a rally organised by its youth wing, a police officer said.

Shots were fired during the clash and 18-year-old Mizanur Rehman Sardar was killed on the spot, the officer said, adding, two other persons also suffered bullet injuries.

They have been admitted to Canning sub-divisional hospital, he said. 

