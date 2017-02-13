13-year-old girl killed for rejecting proposal

Jalpaiguri: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by a youth after she rejected his advances at Chakchaka village in Alipurduar district, police said today.

"Shyam lal Choudhary (17), a daily wage labourer and neighbour of the girl, had proposed to the victim last year but the girl rejected it following which she was allegedly killed.

Her body was yesterday found near a river, behind her house," SP Avaru Rabindranath said.

"After committing the crime, the accused tried to commit suicide by consuming poison and was admitted to a hospital," Choudhary said.

Choudhary is still in the hospital and the locals are demanding exemplary punishment for the accused, the SP said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway, the officer said.