13-year-old girl killed for rejecting proposal
Jalpaiguri: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by a youth after she rejected his advances at Chakchaka village in Alipurduar district, police said today.
"Shyam lal Choudhary (17), a daily wage labourer and neighbour of the girl, had proposed to the victim last year but the girl rejected it following which she was allegedly killed.
Her body was yesterday found near a river, behind her house," SP Avaru Rabindranath said.
"After committing the crime, the accused tried to commit suicide by consuming poison and was admitted to a hospital," Choudhary said.
Choudhary is still in the hospital and the locals are demanding exemplary punishment for the accused, the SP said.
A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway, the officer said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People waive BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video