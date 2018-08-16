हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tricolour

19-year-old climbs 80 feet-high tower to hoist Tricolour on Independence Day, falls to death

The teenager was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Kolkata: A teenager, who had climbed a mobile tower to hoist the national flag for Independence Day celebrations in West Bengal`s Murshidabad district, fell from it and died, police said on Wednesday.

"Bishal Kedar (19) climbed the mobile tower to tie the national flag at the top of it and he accidentally fell from about 80 feet height," said an officer from Jiagunj Police Station.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The day was observed in different parts of the state with unfurling of the Tricolour. Students and teachers across the state took part in Independence Day programmes at educational institutions, and various clubs distributed sweets among people in localities after flag hoisting.

A huge national flag, measuring 12,150 sq feet, was also put on display at a city club. 

