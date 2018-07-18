हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

2 killed, 4 injured in blast during bomb making in West Bengal

One died on the spot and the other on way to hospital, police said.

Malda: Two persons were killed and four others injured in an explosion while making bombs in an area near the international land port at Mahadipur in Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

A group of men were making bombs near the Bhagirathi river in Kaliachak police station area when the blast took place.

One died on the spot and the other on way to hospital, police said.

The injured were admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

