PM Modi rally

20 injured in Modi's rally in West Bengal; PM meets victims, gets emotional

PM Modi saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to attend to the injured.

ANI photo

MIDNAPORE: At least 20 persons were injured after a portion of the tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore on Monday. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, said an official, adding that the number could rise.

Later, a visibly emotional Prime Minister visited those injured in the hospital.

 

 

A makeshift tent was constructed near the main entrance of the Kisan Kalyan rally to shelter people from the rain. It collapsed while PM Modi was delivering his speech.

“The tent collapsed as PM Modi went on stage. Some people were injured – broken ribs and legs. Some of us left the venue and are returning home,” said an eyewitness. 

According to officials, PM Modi saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech.

He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

The local BJP unit as well as Modi's personal staff, including his doctor and SPG personnel, swung into action to help the injured, officials said.

Earlier today, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. Blaming the 'political syndicate' for the maladies here, he said the state is suffering because of Trinamool's selfish policies and divisive politics.

"The political syndicate here is reducing the great land of Bengal to new lows and insulting its heritage. Nothing works without the syndicate's approval. Want to do business? Seek syndicate's approval. Want to sell products? Syndicate dictates price. Even college admissions don't work without it," he said. "They (state government) speak of ma, maati (land) and manush (people) but their real face has been exposed."

With agency inputs

Tags:
PM Modi rallyPrime MinisterNarendra ModiPM Moditent collapsesrally tent collapseRallyPaschim Mednipur

