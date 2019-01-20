35 injured in bus mishap in West bengal

Kolkata: Around 35 Trinamool Congress supporters were injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Howrah district on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident happened when the bus was returning from the public meeting that was organised by Trinamool Congress, the police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned as a result, an officer of Domjur police station said.

The trapped passengers were rescued by locals and some of them were taken to nearby hospital, he said.

The passengers were treated and discharged later, the police officer said, adding, the driver of the bus fled the scene after the accident.