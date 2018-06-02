Amit Shah escalates attack on West Bengal government over killing of another 'BJP worker', calls it 'shameful and inhuman'

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the West Bengal government for the death of another 'party worker' Dulal Kumar in Purulia, saying that "the continued brutality and violence was shameful and inhuman." He added that the Mamata Banerjee government had "completely failed to maintain law and order in the state."
The 35-year-old man's body, who the BJP said was its worker, was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Purulia. His death triggered an uproar among the locals who put up demonstrations outside the Balarampur police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.
"Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I along with millions of BJP, karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar’s family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Dulal's murder was quite similar to that of party worker Trilochan Mahato who was found dead last Wednesday.
स्थानीय पुलिस दुलाल की हत्या को आत्महत्या बताने का प्रयास कर रही है...
यह पुलिस और #TMC के गुंडों का षड्यंत्र है।
दुलाल के शव का पोस्टमार्टम, 5 डॉक्टर्स की टीम करे और उसकी पूरी वीडियो बनाकर न्यायालय में पेश करे!#WestBengal #Conspiracy #MamataKillingDemocracy
Condemning the killings, BJP West Bengal leaders tweeted:
Yet another act of savage brutality in Purulia. BJP worker Dulal Mahato brutally murdered. TMC led govt & it's leadership has lost complete control on their party machineries. Law & order in absolute ruckus. Strongly condemn this heinous act. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Terribly saddened at the sad demise of 18 yr old BJP youth worker Trilochan Mahato(Purulia). His brutal murder hugely portrays the appalling state of lawlessness in our State under the TMC rule. I strongly condemn this act of savage brutality. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Law and order is totally collapsed and it’s clear that opposition party members are in the hit list. 2 BJP workers murdered in last 2 days. It’s clear that @MamataOfficial can sense that BJP is getting the popular support from the common people, hence the murder of BJP workers. https://t.co/fNKmsbDueZ
The body of an 18-year-old Mahato, whom the BJP claimed as its member, was found hanging from a tree near his home in Purulia district on May 30, 2018. The incident had invited strong criticism of the TMC government from Shah at that too, who had said that the ruling dispensation had "surpassed the violent legacy of the communist rule" in West Bengal.
Deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young karyakarta, Trilochan Mahato in Balarampur,West Bengal. A young life full of possibilities was brutally taken out under state’s patronage. He was hanged on a tree just because his ideology differed from that of state sponsored goons. pic.twitter.com/nHAEK09n7R
An unsigned handwritten note in Bengali found near the body of Mahato near his home in Balarampur, about 295 km from Kolkata, stated that he was "punished for working for the BJP" during the recent rural polls in the state, a senior district police officer had said, PTI reported.
"Because you are involved with the BJP even when you are only 18 years, it has claimed your life. I have been searching for you since the panchayat elections and now you are dead," the officer had further said quoting from the note.
The youth is said to have gone to a place barely three km from his village and did not return home. He had called up his brother in the night and had said that he was kidnapped and had urged to be rescued.
"We were informed by his family (about it) but despite searches throughout the night we could not spot him," the officer had said. The body was found in Balarampur village and the police were informed about it by the locals.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Saturday ordered a criminal investigation department (CID) probe into Mahato's death, ADG law and order, Anuj Sharma said.
In Purulia, the TMC and the BJP had a close fight in the gram panchayats winning 839 and 645 seats respectively. Out of the 38 Zilla Parishad seats, TMC had won 26 seats and BJP nine seats.
(With PTI inputs)