हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trinamool Congress

Another TMC worker hacked to death in Howrah in West Bengal, party blames it on BJP

The victim's wife claimed that he was beaten up by BJP workers earlier during panchayat polls and had to be admitted to hospital for days then. 

Another TMC worker hacked to death in Howrah in West Bengal, party blames it on BJP

HOWRAH: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was on Friday hacked to death in Howrah's Jagatballavpur in West Bengal. Soon after the death, the TMC has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the murder. There have been no arrests made in connection with the death as yet.

His wife alleged that her husband's head was hit by a heavy object and his body had injury marks. She recalled that her husband left home for the party on Thursday but when he did not return till late in the night, she asked around and found that he never even reached office and was abducted midway. 

She claimed that he was beaten up by BJP workers earlier during panchayat polls and had to be admitted to hospital for days then. She claimed that she along with the TMC had filed a complaint against 18 BJP workers.

The incident comes just a few days after another party leader was murdered in Howrah's Bagnan.

Tags:
Trinamool CongressTMCBJPWest Bengal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close