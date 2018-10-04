Bengal Police threatened to cancel Shaan-KK concert if I showed up, says Babul Supriyo; attacks Mamata Banerjee's TMC government

KOLKATA: Union Minister Babul Supriyo Wednesday alleged that he was stopped from attending singers Shaan and KK's music concert after West Bengal police threatened to cancel the license of the show.
Taking to social media, the singer-turned-politician claimed that the state police woke up Shaan in his hotel room, saying they will cancel the license to his upcoming show if Supriyo attends it.
“Am in Kolkata today•Thought of going to Asansol to watch the Concert of @singer_shaan &KK together, #No1YaariHai now• Shaan just called me to say that Police Officers woke him up frm sleep, threatening 2 cancel the license 2 the show if I go to watch it! Infuriated,” tweeted the BJP leaders. The concert is being held in Asansol, which is Supriyo's Lok Sabha constituency.
Attacking state chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Supriyo added, “I have asked Shaan not to take any calls or get perturbed by tjis get into this muck .. He is dear friend.. so is KK.. cant let Mamta and her police spoil their show.. I will not go to the show it will fight this out What are spineless hunch of men in uniform thinking?”
I have asked Shaan not to take any calls or get perturbed by tjis get into this muck .. He is dear friend.. so is KK.. cant let Mamta and her police spoil their show.. I will not go to the show it will fight this out What are spineless hunch of men in uniform thinking? https://t.co/F8n3H3Ptei
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 3, 2018
“I hear Asansol Mayor & other local TMC Netas are there in the Show venue•Hw do they go if me, the Asansol MP & Central Minister gets STOPPED, with a PoliceOfficial (Some Mukherjee) frm Asansol threatening to cancel the license of the show if I go? What the hell is happening in WB?” he further tweeted, later using a hashtag #MamatasPoliceHarassesBabul.
I hear Asansol Mayor&other local TMC Netas are there in the Show venue•Hw do they go if me, the Asansol MP & Central Minister gets STOPPED, with a PoliceOfficial (Some Mukherjee) frm Asansol threatening to cancel the license of the show if I go? What the hell is happening in WB? https://t.co/xEb5ESW1wI
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 3, 2018
“Several people from inside the venue r asking me 2 come 2 the show! "Let’s see who stops u” they tell me•I cud hv surely gone but I stopped in Durgapur&going back•The best thing I can do is 2 save @singer_shaan & his concert frm being a victim of #Tmchhi’sFilthyGutterPolitics,” said the minister of state for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
Several people from inside the venue r asking me 2 come 2 the show! ”Let’s see who stops u” they tell me•I cud hv surely gone but I stopped in Durgapur&going back•The best thing I can do is 2 save @singer_shaan & his concert frm being a victim of #TMchhi’sFilthyGutterPolitics https://t.co/F8n3H3xSmK
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 3, 2018
Responding to a user comment, Supriyo said that he will fight against TMC atrocities but won't commit any crimes.
“Nope! I believe I am a gentleman• Though that’s not my weakness• U can&WIL fight the fiercest of battles agnst TMC atrocities but wont commit WarCrimes•Filthy TMchhi can’t provoke me 2 commit that crime of jeopardising a musical shw&that too of friends @singer_shaan &KK! Never”
Nope! I believe I am a gentleman• Though that’s not my weakness• U can&WIL fight the fiercest of battles agnst TMC atrocities but wont commit WarCrimes•Filthy TMchhi can’t provoke me 2 commit that crime of jeopardising a musical shw&that too of friends @singer_shaan &KK! Never https://t.co/K2iwPNnm5b
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 3, 2018
Later, talking to ANI, the lawmaker from Asansol said, “I've decided not to attend the show so that no problems are created there.”
Last month, a complaint was lodged against Supriyo after he rebuked a man during a programme for differently abled people in Asansol's Nazrul Manch. He was also shown black flags by TMC supporters who were protesting against the construction of a railway overbridge at Asansol, alleging loss of their livelihood.