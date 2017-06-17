Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Kolkata: The West Bengal government wrote to the Centre today seeking more forces to quell the current unrest in Darjeeling hills even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the sending of report to the Centre on the situation there as "routine."

"We have asked for more forces from the Centre. We have sent another request today," a senior official in the state home department told PTI today on condition of anonymity.

The Centre had held back sending additional paramilitary personnel meant for Darjeeling yesterday till the receipt of the West Bengal government's report on the situation there.

Asked whether the state government was ready with its report for the Centre on the situation in the hills as sought by it, the official said, "It has been taken care of and it would be sent soon to the Centre. Going by the situation it was realised that current strength of forces in Darjeeling are not enough and we need more."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when asked described the sending of report to the Centre as a "routine matter."

"It's a routine matter. They (Centre) will send the forces at the appropriate time. There is no problem," Banerjee said.

Asked whether police would continue with its raids in the hills tonight, the official hinted at more arrests.

"Raids will continue. In fact, there will be raids tonight itself which will be on the basis of our intelligence inputs," he said adding anybody flouting the law and order in the hills would face "tough handling" by the police.