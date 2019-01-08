Bharat Bandh: Clashes broke out between TMC and CPM workers in Asansol

ASANSOL: Clashes broke out between TMC and CPM workers in Asansol, West Bengal, during the two-day Bharat Bandh called by a consortium of 10 Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others.

West Bengal: Clash between TMC and CPM workers in Asansol during 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages, social security schemes & against privatisation of public and government sector. pic.twitter.com/5oM6TWxnx7 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

The 48-hour strike has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sectors.

Farm unions like All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan are also part of the strike. The trade unions have support of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors representing the workers and employees of all the industries and services including transport services, both in organised and unorganised sectors.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bandh supporters and trade union members tried vandalising a school bus in Barasat while it was ferrying children to the school on Tuesday morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the trade unions-called general strike would have no impact in the state.

"I do not want to spend a single word on this. In West Bengal, we have taken a stand of not supporting any bandh. Enough is enough. In the last 34 years, they (Left Front) have destroyed the state by calling bandh. There will be no bandh," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.