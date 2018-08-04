हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

BJP leader Nirmal Chandra Mondal threatens Mamata Banerjee, party says 'don't support violence'

Mondal sparked a row on Friday after he threatened Mamata's nephew 

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president for West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that they do not support party leader Nirmal Chandra Mondal's statement against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP leader from West Bengal Mondal sparked a row on Friday after he threatened Mamata's nephew and said, "What if didi (Mamata Banerjee) your nephew ( Abhisekh Banerjee) is murdered?"

Reacting on the same, Ghosh told ANI, "The BJP does not support anything that induces tension, we will talk to Mondal."

Ghosh, however, said that Mondal had not given any threat but just asked a question over the killings of BJP workers.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya also raised objection over Mondal's remark and said that the party does not influence violence.

"We never influence violence. You all have seen in Birbhum our 'karyakarta' (worker) was bitten for filing nomination. Is this the democracy?" said Vijayavargiva.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint against Mondal over his statement.

BJPNirmal Chandra MondalWest BengalMamata BanerjeeTMC

