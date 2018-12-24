BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC's refusal to 'Rath Yatra' rallies in West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP on Monday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court quashed the single bench order which allowed the saffron party to take out 'Rath Yatras' in the state.

The Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar had sent the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs given by the state agencies.

The division bench passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by the Mamata Banerjee government, challenging the single bench order.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta HC okayed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in the state. Allowing the party to hold three 'yatras' of BJP in West Bengal, the court directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state had denied permission for the rath yatra on December 15 after much parleys on the grounds that it might lead to communal tension.