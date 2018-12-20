हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rath yatra

BJP 'Rath Yatra': West Bengal govt approaches division bench challenging Calcutta HC order

BJP &#039;Rath Yatra&#039;: West Bengal govt approaches division bench challenging Calcutta HC order

Kolkata: Soon after Calcutta High Court permitted for 'Rath Yatras' by BJP, the Mamata Banerjee led-West Bengal government on Thursday approached the Chief Justice's division bench challenging the single bench order.

The matter will be placed before the Chief Justice bench on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta HC okayed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in the state. Allowing the party to hold three 'yatras' of BJP in West Bengal, the court directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state had denied permission for the rath yatra on December 15 after much parleys on the grounds that it might lead to communal tension. 

The government reiterated the same facts on Wednesday and cited intelligence reports expressing apprehensions of breach of communal harmony in the state. 

It had further claimed that the programme scale was massive and require a huge deployment of security personnel covering all districts where the yatras would be held spanning 34 days.

