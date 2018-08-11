हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Black flags, 'anti-Bengal BJP go back' posters welcome Amit Shah in Kolkata

Amit Shah was shown black flags and anti-BJP posters were put up in Kolkata.

KOLKATA: BJP president Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata to address a rally in the central part of the city, was shown black flags by youth Congress workers when he came out of the airport here.

The BJP chief was shown black flags by some workers of the youth wing of Congress when he stepped out of the NSC Bose International airport here to attend a rally, the police said.

Besides showing black flags to the BJP chief's convoy, the Congress youth wing activists also raised anti-Modi and anti-Shah slogans.

They also tried to block his convoy by lining up motorcycles on the street, but police removed them.

Shah was received by state party-in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party president Dilip Ghosh upon his arrival here. 

Some party supporters also welcomed him with dance and music and demanded an Assam NRC-like survey in West Bengal too. 

The BJP president is scheduled to address a public rally later in the evening.

However, much ahead of Shah's arrival, posters saying ''BJP go back'' were put up across the city allegedly the ruling Trinamool Congress workers, triggering a war of words with the state BJP leadership here.

The posters put up in the central part of the city were seen around Mayo road near the venue of Shah's rally. 

The BJP unit in Kolkata accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres of putting up the posters, which read 'Anti-Bengal BJP Go Back'. 

"This shows that the TMC is afraid of our rally. The days of TMC are numbered in Bengal. The people of the state are waiting for good governance of the BJP," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

Rejecting the BJP charge, TMC secretary-general and Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that his party had nothing to do with the "anti-BJP posters".

In view of recent tent collapse incident during PM Narendra Modi's rally in West Midnapore, the BJP had demanded the police to allow the party workers to use walkie-talkies during the rally.   

