Bus accident on Howrah Bridge, two dead, seven injured

Kolkata: A bus overturned on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata while overtaking another bus, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to seven others.

The injured has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

It was the second such accident since April 26. On April 26, a bus heading towards the Brabourne Road Flyover with 16 passengers overturned.

According to a report of Ministry of Road and Highways, over 5.01 lakh road accidents were reported in India, out of which 1.46 lakh were death-related ones.