Centre moves SC to withdraw central forces from Darjeeling

The Central government on Wednesday moved the SC seeking the withdrawal of central security forces from Darjeeling.

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017, 18:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking the withdrawal of central security forces from trouble-torn Darjeeling where the agitation for separate Gorkha state took a violent turn.

It has challenged the Calcutta High Court order putting on hold its decision to withdraw 10 of the 15 companies of the central paramilitary forces deployed in the hill district of West Bengal.

The bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar directed the listing of the petition for hearing on Friday after government advocate S Wasim Ahmed Qadri mentioned it for an early hearing.

Qadri told the court that the Central government requires to withdraw these security personnel for their deployment on disturbed areas in Jammu and Kashmir as well as on the border with Myanmar as Rohingya refugees are crossing into India to flee persecution in home.
 

