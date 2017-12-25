हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Child born onboard train, gets named after Deendayal Upadhyay

Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay was born on a station.

ANI| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 00:11 AM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

Purulia: The grandfather of a newborn named him `Deendayal` after Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, who too was born on a station, like the child.

The child was born inside a train compartment at the Purulia Railway Station in West Bengal, on Sunday.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, who was also a fellow passenger in the train, termed the birth of the child as `kudrat ka karishma` and congratulated the family members.

After the pregnant woman complained of labour pain, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dr Subhash Sarkar helped in delivering the baby. 

