CM Mamata Banerjee meets Abdul Manan in hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met Leader of Opposition Abdul Manan, who fell ill in the Assembly while being evicted earlier this week, at a city hospital where he is under treatment.

Banerjee along with two ministers met Manan and inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Mananda is recovering fast after successful installation of pace maker.

Due to the scuffle he had fallen ill and was admitted to the hospital. Later on he was shifted to a super specialty hospital for better cardiac treatment," senior Congress leaders Amitabha Chakraborty said.

Manan was hospitalised on February 8 after he had taken ill while being evicted by the marshall from the House which witnessed a scuffle between Congress MLAs and security staff.

He was suspended by Speaker Biman Banerjee as he continued his protests against the government for bringing West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and termed it as "black law" while refusing to heed to the Speaker who asked him to wait for discussions on it.

As soon as he was suspended, Mannan sat in the well of the House and the marshalls tried to forcibly evict him, leading to a scuffle between them and Congress members.

The Congress leader fell sick during the scuffle and was taken to a hospital.