Toy Train

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway starts evening toy train service between Siliguri and Rongtong junctions

The navy blue coloured train, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or lovingly known as 'Toy Train' is a romantic approach to mysterious region of the Himalayas.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway starts evening toy train service between Siliguri and Rongtong junctions
ANI photo

Siliguri: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Sunday started an evening toy train service between Siliguri and Rongtong junctions in West Bengal.

The navy blue coloured train, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or lovingly known as 'Toy Train' is a romantic approach to mysterious region of the Himalayas.

Low to the grounds and with not so fast speed this 'Toy Train' gives a breathtaking experience to its passenger by showing spectacular views of Himalayan peaks and mesmerising landscapes of this region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Toy TrainDarjeeling Himalayan RailwaySiliguri

