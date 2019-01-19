Darjeeling zoo to become first zoological park in India to welcome Mishmi Takin

Mishmi takin, an endangered goat-antelope, can soon be found in a zoo in India. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling is all set to welcome Mishmi takin into its fold.

Three male and two female Mishmi takins arrived at the Dum Dum Airport from Berlin Tier Park Zoo on Saturday. Darjeeling zoo authority has received these five Mishmi takins in exchange of two red pandas with the Berlin zoo.

Mishmi takins are native to northeastern part of India, Myanmar and China. However, their exact number in India is not known.

After arriving in India, they will be taken to Darjeeling by road. Keeping in mind the hectic travel, Zoo Authority has made all possible arrangements. A Deputy Director from Berlin Zoo and a zookeeper is accompanying the Takins. They will be staying Darjeeling for four days to train the local zookeepers.

The State Zoo authority has already requested them to stay back for around ten days so that the Takins get proper care as they acclimatise to the conditions in India.

The details of the Takin coming from Germany

Three males Charles, Danny and Rock are 7-month-old, 2 years 10 months old, and 1 year 3 months old respectively. The two females Claire and Ramona are 2 years 9 months old and 12 months old respectively.