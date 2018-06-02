हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TMC

Bajrang Dal, Maoist or BJP involved? TMC's Derek O' Brien questions BJP worker's death in West Bengal

On Saturday morning, a BJP worker's body was found hanging from a pole in Dabha village of Purulia's Balarampur.

NEW DELHI: Shortly after the body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a pole in West Bengal's Purulia, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien on Saturday urged for punishment against the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Derek strongly condemned the alleged murder and demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he questioned the involvement of Bajrang Dal, Maoist or the saffron party in the issue.

Reacting to the alleged killing, the BJP MP said, "Strongly condemn this despicable act. All angles must be probed. Perpetrators of the heinous act must be punished. What role did Jharkhand border play? What elements of Bajrang Dal, Maoist or BJP involved. Let truth be found by investigation."

Police informed that the investigation has, meanwhile, been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

On Saturday morning, a BJP worker's body was found hanging from a pole in Dabha village of Purulia's Balarampur. Following the incident, the BJP alleged TMC's role behind the murder of 32-year-old Dulal Kumar, who had gone missing on Friday night.

Taking to Twitter, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Dulal's murder is quite similar with that of BJP activist Trilochan Mahato who was found dead last Wednesday.

The body of 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia's Balarampur with a message inscribed on the back of his T-shirt, accusing him of supporting the BJP.

A poster found nearby claimed the youth had to die for his affinity for the saffron party. While the local police lodged a case of abduction and murder, the BJP termed the incident as a political killing by the goons of the Trinamool Congress. 

Soon after Trinamool Congress won Panchayat elections, West Bengal came under the heat over alleged killings of BJP workers. 

In Purulia, the TMC and the BJP had a close fight in the gram panchayat polls winning 839 and 645 seats respectively. Out of the 38 Zilla Parishad seats, TMC had won 26 seats and BJP nine seats.

