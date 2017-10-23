Disruption in rail services on Sealdah-Krishnanagar line

Kolkata: Train services on Sealdah-Krishnagar north-section up line were disrupted for around two hours on Monday after a truck got stuck on the tracks near Kankinara station.

A railway spokesperson said around 5.30 am a truck got stuck on the tracks of the up line and services had to be halted till 7.25 am.

A total of 14 up line trains and 12 down line trains were affected due to the disruption.

The trains ran late by about 15 to 20 minutes in the early hours, the spokesperson said, adding that the normal services have resumed.