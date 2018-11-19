Eyeing 'Mahagthbandhan' against BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu meets Mamata Banerjee in Howrah

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naidu met his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Howrah on Monday evening.

Eyeing &#039;Mahagthbandhan&#039; against BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu meets Mamata Banerjee in Howrah

KOLKATA: Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday arrived in Kolkata to push forward his efforts aimed at forming a non-BJP alliance with like-minded parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu later met his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Howrah in the evening, according to ANI.

Naidu had reached Kolkata in the afternoon from where he left for Nabanna where he was received by Mamata Didi herself.

Ahead of meeting the West Bengal Chief Minister, Naidu had earlier held crucial discussions with Janata Dal-Secular chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and DMK chief MK Stalin over the possibility of forging a Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance of secular parties.

During today's meeting, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to invite the TMC chief to a scheduled key meeting of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance partners on November 22 in the national capital.

"To strengthen the 'Mahagathbandhan,' Naidu will be meeting Mamata Banerjee on 19th...The way things are going on 'Mahagathbandhan' should be strong. Mamata Banerjee is a great leader who fights against the Narendra Modi government. These two leaders together will definitely help and they can oust the Modi government," TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakaran had earlier said.

Mamata Banerjee was possibly the first leader who tried to unite the Opposition ever since the Centre took the move to ban the old currency notes of high denomination.

Even at that point in time, she reached out to CPI-M's Sitaram Yechiry for holding a joint protest against the Centre's move.

Naidu-Mamata meeting is going to have great significance as the TDP chief is an important political player in southern India and Mamata in eastern India, Dinakaran said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had mooted the theory of one-to-one fight against the mighty BJP.

''Whoever is strong in whichever area should fight out the BJP and others should support that party,'' she had suggested.

However, Mamata 'didi' has still not confirmed whether she will attend the big Magathbandhan meeting on November 22 or send some representative.

Mamata has, meanwhile, called a meeting in Kolkata on January 19 where she has invited big political players of the country.

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin and several others have agreed to take part in the grand anti-BJP show in Kolkata.

