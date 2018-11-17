हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata fire

Fire breaks out at under-construction skyscraper 'The 42' in Kolkata

Fire breaks out at 'The 42', an under-construction skyscraper in Kolkata. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties or loss to property reported yet.  

ANI photo

Kolakta: A fire broke out at 'The 42', an under-construction residential skyscraper in Kolkata. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties or loss to property reported yet.

The 42 is a residential skyscraper in located Kolkata's Chowringhee, a central business district of the city. 

More details awaited.

