GJM chief Bimal Gurung's wife, 47 others to face charges in Madan Tamang murder case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will frame charges against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung's wife Asha and several other people in connection with the Madan Tamang murder case.

Asha Gurung is the former party MLA Harka Bahadur Chettri and at present the founder of Jan Andolan Party.

As per PTI, altogether 48 people including several GJM leaders are likely to face charges in the murder case.

Madan Tamang, who led the anti-GJM Democratic Front in the Darjeeling Hills, was hacked to death at Laden La Road near the Planters’ Club in Darjeeling on May 21, 2010. At the time of incident, he was busy with the preparations for a party rally when a group of alleged GJM activists hacked him to death with a kukri.

