GJM chief Bimal Gurung's wife, 47 others to face charges in Madan Tamang murder case

Madan Tamang was hacked to death at Upper Clubside in the heart of Darjeeling town in May 2010 when he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:20
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will frame charges against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung's wife Asha and several other people in connection with the Madan Tamang murder case. 

Asha Gurung is the former party MLA Harka Bahadur Chettri and at present the founder of Jan Andolan Party.

As per PTI, altogether 48 people including several GJM leaders are likely to face charges in the murder case.

Madan Tamang, who led the anti-GJM Democratic Front in the Darjeeling Hills, was hacked to death at Laden La Road near the Planters’ Club in Darjeeling on May 21, 2010. At the time of incident, he was busy with the preparations for a party rally when a group of alleged GJM activists hacked him to death with a kukri

More updates follow. 

TAGS

Bimal GurungMadan Tamang murder caseWest BengalKolkata policedarjeeling unrestGorkha Jan MuktiGJM chief

