HC allows RSS to hold rally in Kolkata on January 14

Kolkata: The Kolkata High Court on Friday granted permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold a rally of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Jaunary 15 at Central Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

While giving its nod to organise the rally, the HC imposed certain conditions for the program.

The court orderd that no outsiders, except the invitees shall be present in the rally.

Bhagwat's rally should be held between 2-6 pm, with huge amount of police personnel deployed at the venue, the court further said.

The city wing of the RSS has planned a rally on the occasion of its chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the city.

The HC order comes after the Kolkata police on Thursday told RSS that it cannot give permission for a rally on January 14 and asked them to fix an alternative date.

Reacting to police's order, BJP's West Bengal state President Dilip Ghosh had accused the state's Trinamool Congress government of doing "dirty politics" over the venue of the RSS rally in the city.