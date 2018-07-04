हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University scraps entrance tests for 6 UG courses, triggers massive student protest

The new system will be applicable "only for this year".

File photo (PTI)

West Bengal: For the first time in a span of four decades, Jadavpur University on Wednesday announced its decision to scrap entrance tests for admission to six under-graduate courses – comparative literature, history, political science, philosophy, English and Bengali. Students will now be admitted on the basis of marks obtained in board examinations.

The decision was taken in Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting in the wake of displeasure among a large section of Arts Faculty teachers over the previous decision to get the entrance test conducted by external experts, the registrar said.

The new system, which applicable "only for this year", has triggered massive protests from students and teachers.

Sitting in protest at varsity campus, the protesters argued that they “want the tests to be conducted in the same manner it has always been done.”

Reacting to the developments, the University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor said, “Had announced date of exams but no unanimous decision was taken by admission committee on modalities of exams so we decided to admit students on basis of their marks, only for this session. I request students to withdraw their protest.”

"Admitting students solely based on marks may lower the high academic standard of JU arts faculty, as we will have to admit candidates without proper evaluation of their writing abilities. This is a departure from the JU's long-tested standards," a Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) spokesman said.

An Arts Faculty of Students Union (AFSU) leader said, "We are not accepting this decision. We will continue our agitation."

The JUTA had said there is no legal provision for involvement of external experts, authorities or any other entity in JU admission tests.

The JU authorities had also declared a new '50-50 formula' last week, according to which the admission eligibility will be based on 50 per cent of the total marks obtained in admission tests, and 50 per cent of the total marks secured by a candidate in board examinations.

This caused dismay among a large section of arts faculty teachers.

The VC had been gheraoed for 44 hours since June 25 by the AFSU after the authorities decided to postpone the admission test for the six humanities subjects.

With agency inputs

