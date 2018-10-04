हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Kangaroo court orders man to be burnt alive in West Bengal's Malda, 3 arrested

The kangaroo court passed the bizarre order against the 29-year-old man while hearing a case related to a land dispute in Malda.

Kangaroo court orders man to be burnt alive in West Bengal&#039;s Malda, 3 arrested
Representational image

MALDA: In a shocking incident, a Kangaroo court in Malda district of West Bengal ordered a young man to be burnt alive after which three people were arrested by the authorities on Thursday.

According to reports, the kangaroo court passed the bizarre order against the 29-year-old man while hearing a case related to a land dispute.

After the kangaroo court's order, a group of villagers tried to set 29-year-old Mondal Hansda on fire by tying his limbs in Kendpukur village.

However, he was rescued by his family members, who rushed him to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.

Acting on their complaint, the police arrested three persons, including a local community chief who held the kangaroo court.

Hansda and his aunt have been locked in a land dispute for long and the kangaroo court was held to settle the disagreement. 

It held the man guilty.

Following the order of the community chief, some people tied the hands and legs of Hansda, poured kerosene on him and set him on fire, Habibpur Block Development Officer Shubhajit Jana said.

His family members doused the fire and hospitalised him, he said. 

They also lodged a complaint with the police following which the arrests were made, he added. 

