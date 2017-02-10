close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Kolkata Metro glitch: Service partially hit for about two hours

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 14:12

Kolkata: Metro rail service in the city was partially disrupted for nearly two hours this morning after an AC rake was halted due to a technical snag putting commuters into trouble.

The AC rake from Kavi Subash station in the south was halted at Shayambazar station around 8.35 AM, a senior official of Metro Railways said.

Following this the Metro service was partially disrupted as trains plied only between Kavi Subhas to Girish Park, the official said.

It took another two hours to restore the service after removing the rake and Metro trains began plying again at around 10.30 AM, she added.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 14:03

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.