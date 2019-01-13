Kolkata Police arrest 8 with improvised firearms and fake currency

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested eight people with improvised firearms and fake Indian currency notes (FICN). The arrests were made by Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN team from STF intercepted eight persons at Kolkata's Narkeldanga area.

A search carried out on them revealed that the eight persons had FICN amounting to Rs 60,000. Of the seized notes, there were 20 numbers of Rs 2,000 denomination notes and 40 numbers of the Rs 500 denomination notes.

Three pieces of improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistols, 21 live cartridges and 14 pieces of semi-finished firearms were also recovered from them.

"The arrested are believed to be arms and FICN dealers. They will be produced before the court today and further investigation will reveal their modus operandi," said a senior official of Kolkata Police's STF.

The arrested have been identified as Md Nizam, Md Nausad, Rohit Sahil from Bihar's Munger, Rafikul Sheikh, Rahul Sheikh, Md Zeaul Sheikh, Tahir Sheikh from Malda and Jiyauddin Malik from Birbhum.