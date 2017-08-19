close
In a first, Kolkata Police to ride Harley-Davidson bikes on special VIP duty

The Kolkata Police have introduced five Harley-Davidson bikes in their fleet which will be engaged for VIP duties, claimed reports.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 23:42
In a first, Kolkata Police to ride Harley-Davidson bikes on special VIP duty

New Delhi: The Kolkata Police will now get to ride swanky hi-tech Harley-Davidson bikes on special VIP duties.

They have inducted five of these bikes in its fleet for the first time on 71st Independence Day.

"We have 5 Harley-Davidson Street 750s and they were bought around two months ago by the Kolkata Police Department for Rs 5.5 lakh each," NDTV quoted V Solomon Nesakumar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic department as saying.

The Street 750 has a cruiser typical front end along with a classic round headlamp. The flowing silencers are another striking feature that will catch one's eye.

However, the existing Royal Enfield bikes of the Kolkata Police will not be replaced completely. 

The high speed of these bikes is believed to be the main reason for the switch.

Now, it is to be seen how effectively these bikes would perform on busy Kolkata roads.

TAGS

Kolkata policeHarley-DavidsonsStreet 750Royal EnfieldVIPV Solomon Nesakumar

