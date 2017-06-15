close
Kolkata Police questions Narada CEO Mathew Samuel

CBI is probing the matter on a Calcutta High Court order and has registered FIRs against 12 senior Trinamool leaders, including lawmakers and ministers and an IPS officer.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:48

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Thursday questioned Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel in connection with a case of an alleged extortion call to a former Bihar MP.

Talking to the media outside airport, Samuel said he will not react on anything except the registered case."I got summon from the ED, CBI. So, for that purpose I am here. I couldn`t come because of health reasons.

Let`s see what is going to happen. They can only ask about the case which has been registered, but I will not answer anything about the sting operation," he said.

Samuel had created a political furore after releasing videos of a sting operation allegedly conducted by him that showed people resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal receiving money.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on a Calcutta High Court order and has registered FIRs against 12 senior Trinamool leaders, including lawmakers and ministers and an IPS officer.

It was claimed in the FIR that an ex- lawmaker of Bihar was asked to pay Rs. five crore failing which a sting operation footage of him allegedly accepting bribe would be made public.

The extortion call was allegedly made from a hotel in Muchipara area of the city.Samuel had earlier been asked to appear before the police by April 20, but he had then sought time claiming that travelling for him was prohibited as doctors had advised him complete bed rest for at least three months after a surgery.

