Teesta canal

Live mortar cells found in Teesta Canal in Siliguri, bomb squad rushed to spot

A CID bomb squad has also reached the Teesta Canal site and trying to defuse the live mortar cells.  

SILIGURI: Four live mortar cells were found in the Teesta Canal in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday, triggering panic among the local residents.

Soon as the news spread, Army, BSF and the local police personnel reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

According to ANI, a CID bomb squad has also reached the site and trying to defuse the live mortars cells found in the canal.

Four live mortar cells can be easily spotted easily in the shallow waters of the canal. 

It is not yet clear as to how the mortar cells reached the canal water.

Tags:
Teesta canalSiliguriWest BengalArmyBSFlive mortar cells

