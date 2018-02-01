West Bengal bypoll results Live: Trinamool retains Uluberia, wrests Noapara, BJP finishes second

1 February 2018, 17:16 PM
TMC's Sajda Ahmed wins Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency by 4,74,510 votes. BJP occupies second position with 2,93,046 votes
1 February 2018, 12:08 PM
Uluberia bypoll: Trinamool currently leading by 1,22,997 votes
1 February 2018, 11:09 AM
Uluberia bypoll: After third round of vote count, Trinamool leading with 119385 votes, BJP in second place with 50882
1 February 2018, 10:48 AM
Noapara bypoll: Trinamool candidate Sunil Singh wins with 1,11,729 votes
1 February 2018, 10:45 AM
1 February 2018, 10:39 AM
West Bengal bypoll: TMC candidate Sajda leading by 23,208 votes in Uluberia whereas BJP is in second place with 17625
1 February 2018, 10:39 AM
West Bengal bypoll: After 14th round of vote count in Noapara, TMC leading by 66,000 votes; BJP is in second, CPI(M) in third and Congress is in the fourth position
1 February 2018, 10:27 AM
West Bengal bypoll: TMC leading by 63,000 votes after 13th round of counting in Noapara
1 February 2018, 10:25 AM
1 February 2018, 10:24 AM
Noapara bypoll result: Trinamool Congress leads after 11th round
TMC's Sunil Singh: 77,983
BJP's Sandeep Banerjee: 30,220
CPM's Gargi Chatterjee: 28,732
1 February 2018, 10:12 AM
1 February 2018, 10:11 AM
TMC candidate Sajda is leading by 9,000 votes after the first round of counting in Uluberia bypoll
1 February 2018, 10:11 AM
After seventh round of counting in Noapara, Trinamool is leading with 32,627 votes
1 February 2018, 10:10 AM
After fifth round of counting in Noapara, Trinamool is leading by over 26,000 votes; CPI(M) is in second, BJP in third and Congress is in fourth position
1 February 2018, 10:08 AM
Noapara bypoll results:
After 8 round, TrinamoolSunil Singh is leading with 35,600 votes, CPI(M) Gargi Chatterjee is in the second position, BJP's Sandip Banerjee third, reports News18.com
Over 75.3 percent in the Noapara Assembly seat voted in bypolls.
1 February 2018, 10:07 AM
Noapara bypoll:
Trinamool takes a huge lead after third round of vote count in Noapara bypoll.
TMC: 27,220 votes
BJP: 7938
Congress, which won the seat last time, is on fourth
1 February 2018, 09:53 AM
After the eighth round, Trinamool's Sunil Singh is leading with 35,600 votes, Gargi Chatterjee of CPI(M) is on second position, BJP's Sandip Banerjee on third
1 February 2018, 09:45 AM
Naopara bypoll: After seven rounds of counting, TMC's Sunil Singh gets 51694 votes, CPIM's Gargi Chatterjee gets 19067 votes, BJP's Sandip Banerjee gets 17688 votes and Congress's Goutam Bose gets 6138.
At least 1866 voters choose NOTA option.
1 February 2018, 09:24 AM
In West Bengal's Noapara assembly seat, Trinamool leads with over 19,000 votes
1 February 2018, 08:23 AM
Trinamool Congress is ahead in Noapara Assembly seat
1 February 2018, 08:10 AM
1 February 2018, 08:09 AM
1 February 2018, 08:09 AM
1 February 2018, 08:07 AM
1 February 2018, 08:06 AM
1 February 2018, 07:06 AM
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the party state unit lacks farsightedness.
"Some of our leaders cannot think out of the box. Their thinking is limited within a fixed boundary. This is the reason for such an environment within the party. I think there is a lack of vision among the BJP leaders of West Bengal. That is the reason of such problems," he alleged.
1 February 2018, 07:06 AM
Uluberia - 15,77,396 voters
Noapara - 2,46,522 voters
1 February 2018, 07:04 AM
In Noapara Assembly seat, Trinamool party has fielded Sunil Singh, the CPI(M) – Gargi Chatterjee and the Congress – Goutam Bose and the BJP – Sandip Banerjee.
1 February 2018, 07:02 AM
Trinamool, which has held the Uluberia seat since 2009, has fielded Sultan Ahmed's widow, Sajda, from the constituency.
The Congress fielded S K Madassar Hossain Warsi, while BJP district committee leader Anupam Mallik is contesting from the seat.
CPI(M)-led Left Front nominated Sabiruddin Molla.
Five independent candidates are also in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat.
1 February 2018, 07:01 AM
Uluberia seat is likely to witness a contest between the Trinamool and BJP.
1 February 2018, 07:00 AM
Uluberia Lok Sabha seat witnessed 76 per cent voter turnout, while 75.3 per cent voters turned up during Noapara Assembly seat on Monday.
"Till the end of polling at 5 pm Uluberia Lok Sabha recorded 76.7 per cent polling whereas Noapara recorded 75.3 per cent. The polling was completely peaceful," said a senior election official.