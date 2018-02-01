West Bengal bypoll results Live: Trinamool retains Uluberia, wrests Noapara, BJP finishes second

West Bengal`s ruling Trinamool Congress trounced its opponents to wrest the Noapara assembly seat from the Congress and retained the Uluberia Lok Sabha seat on Thursday with a mammoth margin even as the BJP emerged its main challenger.

Trinamool candidates led convincingly from the outset and consolidated their position after every round during the counting of votes cast on January 29 during the bypolls for both the seats.

Left Front spearhead Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) not only finished third in both the constituencies, but even forfeited the security deposit at Uluberia.

The Congress put up a poor show, taking the fourth position and losing their deposit in both the constituencies.

