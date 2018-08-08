Mamata Banerjee dons the hat of a poet to target BJP

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

In the last few days, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has donned the hat of a poet to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has targeted the Centre on various topics ranging from the National Register for Citizens (NRC) to the Dalit issue to Aadhaar to Mann Ki Baat.

Mamata has written two poems in three languages to attack the BJP. She has also spoken of instances where she was stopped from going to China and the other where she was invited to St Stephens college for a lecture but the invite was later withdrawn.

"Fortunately, you are born in West Bengal, otherwise you would have been called intruders," she wrote in one of the poems. Her poems have created a stir in political circles. 

Members of the Trinamool Congress and her supporters, meanwhile, are enthused with this new technique that she has adapted to hit out at the BJP. "She had always raised her voice through her writings and poems. I have congratulated her. During Singur and Nandigram also she raised her voice through poems," MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said.

The BJP, on the other hand, have termed it as mere frustration. "These poems are coming out of her frustration, it is clear that she is losing her ground in Bengal," BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said.

The Left also seems to have the same view as that of the BJP.  "Her poems signifies that she is confused. I hope another poem will come up where she will give answers to the people who have seen her oppression,"  Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

In the past, Mamata has written several books including those on Nandigram and Singur. However, ahead of the 2019 elections, Mamata looks to be in full attack mode. Her poems just seem to be a reflection of her mood.

