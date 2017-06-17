close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

"It is true that we are in favour of small states. Once we decide something about it, we will announce it": Amit Shah

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 23:58

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah today took potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark that there was a conspiracy behind the stir for Gorkhaland, saying she sees "conspiracy in everything".

"Mamata sees conspiracy in everything. She had made similar allegations against the Indian Army as well," Shah told a press conference when asked about Banerjee dubbing the ongoing agitation in Darjeeling "a deep-rooted conspiracy" supported by insurgent groups of the northeast and some foreign countries.

On BJP's stand regarding formation of smaller states, Shah said, "It is true that we are in favour of small states. Once we decide something about it, we will announce it."

Shah's comment about smaller states comes ahead of his meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow.

Thackeray has been consistently opposing the demand for formation of a separate Vidarbha state carved out of Maharashtra, a demand once supported even by the now Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis when his party was in the opposition.

TAGS

West BengalMamata BanerjeeAmit ShahGorkhalandGJMIndian ArmyUddhav ThackerayVidarbha state

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

India

Hundreds gather in US to celebrate International Yoga Day

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video