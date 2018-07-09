हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Man masturbates at a railway station in Bengal, woman streams it live on Facebook

The man started to masturbate right outside the women's compartment just before a Howrah-bound local train was about to leave the Bandel station. 

BANDEL: A woman in West Bengal live streamed a video of a man on Facebook who was masturbating on a platform at a railway station in full public view. The man started to masturbate right outside the women's compartment just before a Howrah-bound local train was about to leave the Bandel station. The incident took place around 1.15 pm on Sunday.

She saw the man when she was sitting inside a train and alerted the nearby passengers as well. The woman got down from the train and confronted the man. She was joined by several other passengers too. However, the man escaped before the police could catch hold of him. The Railways staff has taken notice of the case.

The man is believed to be in his mid-50s. As quoted in an NDTV report, a railway police official said that the man appeared to be mentally unstable. The Railway Police has informed the Burdwan GRP, however, the man is untraceable.

The woman decided to go live on Facebook to have proof against the man. She recalled how he was making obscene gestures in full public display, standing in front of a railway police office. She said that the staff got into action when they saw her making the video. However, he managed to escape. 

In May this year, a man was caught on camera masturbating on a bus in Kolkata. He was arrested after a woman posted his video on Facebook. 

